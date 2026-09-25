Personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) were trained by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday to strengthen the agency’s cybersecurity capabilities and improve its readiness against emerging digital threats.

With the theme “Within the Walls: Strengthening Cyber Capabilities,” the seminar emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in protecting BuCor’s operations, information systems, facilities, and the public trust entrusted to the agency.

BuCor Deputy Director General Asec. Al Perreras welcomed the participants on behalf of Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr.

Perreras, in his remarks, underscored that the activity was more than an opportunity to acquire technical knowledge.

He said it represented a collective commitment among government personnel to protect the institution from cyber threats that may disrupt operations and compromise sensitive information.

“We gather to strengthen not only our knowledge but also our collective commitment to protecting our institution from emerging cyber threats,” Perreras said.

He noted that as BuCor continues to adopt modern technology in its daily operations, the risks associated with the use of digital platforms and information systems also continue to increase.

“Habang patuloy nating ginagamit ang makabagong teknolohiya sa ating mga operasyon, dumarami rin ang mga panganib na kaakibat nito,” he said.

Because of these risks, Perreras stressed the need for every employee to remain responsible, vigilant, and discerning when using digital platforms and information systems.

He emphasized that cybersecurity should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of information technology personnel.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern. It is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

From the highest-ranking officials to every BuCor employee, all personnel have an important role in maintaining the security and integrity of the agency’s information and systems.

Simple actions—such as using strong passwords, observing proper access controls, reporting suspicious activities, and handling sensitive data carefully—can help prevent security breaches and minimize potential damage.

The seminar also highlighted the unique responsibility of BuCor in safeguarding correctional facilities and protecting persons deprived of liberty.

The Bureau is entrusted with the safekeeping, rehabilitation, and reformation of persons deprived of liberty.

Its operations depend on secure communication systems, reliable databases, surveillance technologies, and other digital tools.

“As we protect our facilities within physical walls, we must also safeguard our digital environment against cyber threats that can compromise operations, data, and public trust,” Perreras said.

He added that, just as personnel remain vigilant in maintaining security inside correctional institutions, they must also protect the agency’s cyber infrastructure from unauthorized access, malicious software, data theft, and other forms of digital attack.

Catapang, for his part, said the DOJ-NBI training is expected to enhance the ability of BuCor personnel to identify cyber risks, respond to incidents, and adopt preventive measures in their respective workplaces.

It also provides an avenue for strengthening coordination and information-sharing among government agencies in addressing cybersecurity concerns.

“It is our continuing efforts to build a more secure and resilient public service. By equipping personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills, the seminar aims to help ensure that BuCor’s critical systems remain protected and operational,” Catapang said.

He added that as technology becomes increasingly integrated into correctional administration, cybersecurity must remain a shared institutional priority. Strong digital defenses, combined with responsible personnel and effective policies, are essential to protecting BuCor’s operations and sustaining public confidence.

This is part of our commitment to safeguarding not only the physical walls of its facilities but also the digital environment that supports its mandate, Catapang said.