DMW vows full assistance to kin of deceased OFW in Lebanon

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac went to Sibalom, Antique on Monday, 15 June, to express the government's condolences and to ensure continuous support for the family of Rone Jean Gervoso, an OFW who died in Lebanon.

During his visit, the DMW chief apologized to the family regarding the incident where the remains of the deceased OFWs from Lebanon were mixed up.

According to Cacdac, it is important to convey to the bereaved families that they are not alone in what they are going through, and that the government is ready to assist them every step of the way.

"We offer our deepest condolences to your family. We sincerely apologize for the mix-up of the remains. We will make sure that you will be given the necessary support and justice for this incident," Cacdac said.

Cacdac said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. directed him to personally deliver the government's condolences and ensure that the family receives all the necessary assistance during this difficult time.

Cacdac also ensured the continuous coordination between the DMW Regional Office VI and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to meet the needs of the family until the deceased OFW is properly laid to rest.

At the same time, the DMW also vowed to penalize those who will be found liable for the mix-up of the remains.

The Labor Attaché in Lebanon has been tasked to coordinate with the concerned authorities and take the necessary legal actions to identify and hold accountable those involved in the incident.

The DMW chief also met with Sibalom Mayor Gian Carlo Occeña to strengthen coordination in providing legal, financial, and other necessary assistance to the family of the deceased migrant worker, saying this is part of the government's ongoing commitment to protect the welfare of OFWs and ensure their loved ones have enough support, especially during times of severe trial.