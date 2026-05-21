DOT, Intramuros honor OFWs with free heritage access, guided tours

To honor the contributions and sacrifices of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Intramuros Administration will offer free access to Fort Santiago and Centro de Turismo Intramuros from 25 to 31 May 2026.
The week-long initiative aims to give OFWs and returning migrant workers a meaningful homecoming experience in the historic Walled City.
The week-long program also features free guided heritage tours for OFWs and their families, offering a chance to reconnect with Philippine history and culture inside Intramuros.
Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the initiative aims to thank OFWs for their sacrifices while encouraging family bonding and appreciation of Filipino heritage.
Eligible OFWs must present a valid Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and OWWA membership card. Each OFW may bring up to four companions.