PBBM’s Expanded 4PH’s life-changing impacts now felt by more ordinary Filipinos

EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH RENTAL HOUSING

Recognizing that homeownership may not yet be within reach for every Filipino family, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expanded the 4PH Program through rental housing projects for informal settler families (ISFs), low-income earners, and vulnera- ble communities.

Pilot develop- ments are underway in University of the Philip- pines Diliman, Univer- sity of the Philippines Los Baños, Iloilo City, Quezon City, and Victo- rias City, providing safe and affordable shelter without the immediate burden of long-term amortization. To date, 3,590 rental housing units have been delivered nationwide.

BAYANIHAN VILLAGES: SHELTER IN TIMES OF CRISIS

Beyond permanent housing solutions, DHSUD also introduced Bayanihan Villages as part of its disaster response initiatives under the Expanded 4PH Program.

Through the deployment of modular shelter units (MSUs), the Department was able to provide temporary yet dignified shelter to families displaced by earthquakes, typhoons, and fires. The first Bayanihan Villages were established in Cebu and Davao Oriental following devastating earthquakes, giving affected families a safer and more comfortable refuge as they recovered from calamity.

The deployment of modular shelters was likewise extended to other disaster-hit communities upon the request of local govern- ment units. In San Juan City, for instance, MSUs now serve as temporary homes for families displaced by fire incidents.

To date, 2,010 MSUs have been delivered, with 5,760 total units projected nationwide, reflecting DHSUD’s continued commit- ment to providing not only shelter, but also hope and dignity to affected communities.

SECURITY AND STABILITY AFTER DECADES

For families who spent years living with fear of eviction and displace- ment, the assistance meant more than land acquisition--it meant, security, stability and peace of mind.

“For almost 20 years na po kaming nakatira na may agam- agam na baka kami ay mapaalis doon sa lugar. Pero this time, kinon- firm ng Social Housing [Finance Corporation], ng DHSUD, na ibigay na sa amin ‘yung lupa... Nawala na po yung aming kaba--yung aming agam-agam na mawala sa amin ‘yung aming kinatitirikan ng bahay. strategies are no longer limited to a single approach. “Hindi po pare-pareho ang sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan. May handa nang maghulog para sa sariling bahay, may nangangailangan muna ng rental housing, at mayroon ding kailangang unti-unting maka- bangon. Kaya pinalawak natin ang Expanded 4PH upang mas marami tayong matulungan,” he explained. Nagkaroon po ng katuparan ang aming pangarap doon sa lugar namin, na kami’y magkaroon ng sariling title,” said Erlinda Asiao of Megaville 2 Homeowners’ Association in Pasig City.

The Expanded 4PH also revived the disposition of lands covered by Presidential Proclamations, benefitting families who waited decades to finally secure legal tenure over the land they occupy.

“Nagkaroon na ng pasimula ang aming pangarap na ang lupang kinatitirikan namin ay makakatulog na kami ng mahimbing sapagkat wala na po kaming aalalahanin na kami po ay mapapaalis pa,” shared beneficiary Donata Veloso during the awarding of Certificates of Entitlement in Lucena City.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Tala Development Project through the NHA were also overjoyed upon receiving their much awaited land titles.

Among them was Nelson Calipara who shared their decades-long wait and expressed their community’s gratitude to President Marcos Jr.