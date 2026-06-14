PBBM’s Expanded 4PH’s life-changing impacts now felt by more ordinary Filipinos

These were just a few of the life-changing and transformative impacts of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded 4PH to the lives of many ordinary Filipinos.
Spearheaded by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), along with its key shelter agen- cies KSAs, the Expanded 4PH Program is now yielding positive results, reaching wider range of beneficiaries with a host of differ- ent options.
Anchored on the President’s directive that no Filipino should be left behind in the pursuit of an inclusive and digni- fied future, the recalibrated housing program has evolved into a broader, more responsive, and people-centered initiative that now reaches not only the working and middle class, but also those in the informal sector, longing for a place they can finally call their own.
EXPANDED OPTIONS, WIDER REACH Under the leadership of DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, the program was expanded in May 2025 from its original vertical hous- ing-only framework into a multimodal, people-centric and financing-enhanced platform designed to respond to the actual needs and capacities of Filipino families.
“Layunin ng Expanded 4PH na mabigyan ng segu- ridad, pag-asa, at mas may dignidad na pamumuhay ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Kapag may sariling tahanan ang isang pamilya, mas nagiging matatag ang kanilang kinabukasan at eto mismo ang hangad ni Pangulong Marcos Jr.,” Secretary Aliling said.
The Expanded 4PH now covers multiple housing modalities to ensure that government housing programs can adapt to the realities of beneficiaries. These include vertical or condominium-type and horizon- tal-subdivision housing developments; rental housing, the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), incremental housing, Presi- dential Proclamations, Pag-IBIG Fund subsidized loan programs, and high-density housing developments for highly urbanized areas.
One of the strongest components of Expanded 4PH is the revival of the ECMP through the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC). To date, 45 ECMP projects benefiting more than 27,000 indi- viduals have already been approved, with cash assistance released to 16 organized communities nationwide.
Sobrang malaking bagay, lalo na kung minimum wage earner ka... hindi ka kasi nakakaipon... dito, habang maliit ang bayad mo... magkakaroon ka ng sarili mong bahay... magkaroon ng alam mo yung mata- tawag sa’yo at peace kasi nandun ka sa sarili mong lugar sa bahay. — Elsa Evangelista
Public school teacher, Palayan City Township Project beneficiary under Pag-IBIG Fund’s subsidized housing loan
EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH RENTAL HOUSING
Recognizing that homeownership may not yet be within reach for every Filipino family, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expanded the 4PH Program through rental housing projects for informal settler families (ISFs), low-income earners, and vulnera- ble communities.
Pilot develop- ments are underway in University of the Philip- pines Diliman, Univer- sity of the Philippines Los Baños, Iloilo City, Quezon City, and Victo- rias City, providing safe and affordable shelter without the immediate burden of long-term amortization. To date, 3,590 rental housing units have been delivered nationwide.
BAYANIHAN VILLAGES: SHELTER IN TIMES OF CRISIS
Beyond permanent housing solutions, DHSUD also introduced Bayanihan Villages as part of its disaster response initiatives under the Expanded 4PH Program.
Through the deployment of modular shelter units (MSUs), the Department was able to provide temporary yet dignified shelter to families displaced by earthquakes, typhoons, and fires. The first Bayanihan Villages were established in Cebu and Davao Oriental following devastating earthquakes, giving affected families a safer and more comfortable refuge as they recovered from calamity.
The deployment of modular shelters was likewise extended to other disaster-hit communities upon the request of local govern- ment units. In San Juan City, for instance, MSUs now serve as temporary homes for families displaced by fire incidents.
To date, 2,010 MSUs have been delivered, with 5,760 total units projected nationwide, reflecting DHSUD’s continued commit- ment to providing not only shelter, but also hope and dignity to affected communities.
SECURITY AND STABILITY AFTER DECADES
For families who spent years living with fear of eviction and displace- ment, the assistance meant more than land acquisition--it meant, security, stability and peace of mind.
“For almost 20 years na po kaming nakatira na may agam- agam na baka kami ay mapaalis doon sa lugar. Pero this time, kinon- firm ng Social Housing [Finance Corporation], ng DHSUD, na ibigay na sa amin ‘yung lupa... Nawala na po yung aming kaba--yung aming agam-agam na mawala sa amin ‘yung aming kinatitirikan ng bahay. strategies are no longer limited to a single approach. “Hindi po pare-pareho ang sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan. May handa nang maghulog para sa sariling bahay, may nangangailangan muna ng rental housing, at mayroon ding kailangang unti-unting maka- bangon. Kaya pinalawak natin ang Expanded 4PH upang mas marami tayong matulungan,” he explained. Nagkaroon po ng katuparan ang aming pangarap doon sa lugar namin, na kami’y magkaroon ng sariling title,” said Erlinda Asiao of Megaville 2 Homeowners’ Association in Pasig City.
The Expanded 4PH also revived the disposition of lands covered by Presidential Proclamations, benefitting families who waited decades to finally secure legal tenure over the land they occupy.
“Nagkaroon na ng pasimula ang aming pangarap na ang lupang kinatitirikan namin ay makakatulog na kami ng mahimbing sapagkat wala na po kaming aalalahanin na kami po ay mapapaalis pa,” shared beneficiary Donata Veloso during the awarding of Certificates of Entitlement in Lucena City.
Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Tala Development Project through the NHA were also overjoyed upon receiving their much awaited land titles.
Among them was Nelson Calipara who shared their decades-long wait and expressed their community’s gratitude to President Marcos Jr.
“Simula noong late 80s, matagal na itong pinapangarap ng mga taga-tala na mapasakanila yung titlo nia. Akala nila... pangarap lang. Kasi matagal-tagal proseso, marami nang presidenteng dumaan. Ngayon lang sa term ni President BBM na napabilis, at talag- ang may kongkreto nang ebidensya na ia-award na sa amin... Kaya natutuwa kami... napakagandang regalo... Sa ating mahal na Pangulo, nagpapasalamat ang buong community ng Tala na sa wakas talagang matutupad na ang pangarap nila na mapa- sakanila na yung lupang tinitirikan nila na wala nang pangamba For almost 20 years na po kaming nakatira na may agam- agam na baka kami ay mapaalis doon sa lugar. Pero this time, kinonfirm ng Social Housing [Finance Corporation], ng DHSUD, na ibigay na sa amin ‘yung lupa... Nawala na po yung aming kaba--yung aming agam-agam na mawala sa amin ‘yung aming kinatitirikan ng bahay. Nagkaroon po ng katuparan ang aming pangarap doon sa lugar namin, na kami’y magkaroon ng sariling title.” na ga-grabin pa ito ng kahit sino. Kaya salamat, President Bongbong,” he shared.
According to Secretary Aliling, expanding the modali- ties of the program was necessary to ensure that the housing strategies are no longer limited to a single approach.
“Hindi po pare-pareho ang sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan. May handa nang maghulog para sa sariling bahay, may nangangailangan muna ng rental housing, at mayroon ding kailangang unti-unting maka- bangon. Kaya pinalawak natin ang Expanded 4PH upang mas marami tayong matulungan,” he explained.
HOMEOWNERSHIP NOW WITHIN REACH FOR ALL
A major driver of the Expanded 4PH’s accelerated implementation is the strengthened role of the Pag-IBIG Fund, which broadened access to affordable home financing across income segments through subsidized interest rates, which is the lowest for up to 10 years. For beneficiaries, the impact is deeply personal. “Big help po siya para yung mga...normal Filipinos, hindi ganoong kabigat magkaroon ng own place mo na tatawagin mong home,” said Vincent Geronimo, a 26-year-old medical technologistSecretary Aliling stressed that affordability remains at the core of the program’s reforms, and it is key to its sustainability.
For Elsa Evangelista, a public school teacher, the program represented a rare opportunity for low-income families to finally achieve stability.
“Sobrang malaking bagay, lalo na kung minimum wage earner ka... hindi ka kasi nakakaipon... dito, habang maliit ang bayad mo... magkakaroon ka ng sarili mong bahay... magkaroon ng alam mo yung matatawag sa’yo at peace kasi nandun ka sa sarili mong lugar sa bahay,” she shared.
Even overseas Filipino workers who spent years sacrificing abroad are now beginning to see the fruits of their labor through the Expanded 4PH.
Mrs. Rosemarie Libanan, an 18-year OFW and presently in Saudi Arabia, said owning a home once felt impossible for their family until they learned about the Crystal Peak Estates--a verti- cal project under the Expanded 4PH in Pampanga.
“Wala pa kaming sariling bahay dati.. ito ang pinakaunang-una... matagal na kaming naghahanap kaso parang di ko pa kaya noon kasi ang bigat sa buwanan...” she said.
In Nueva Ecija, Sharon Joy Capyo, wife of an OFW in Japan, also shared their family’s joy after receiving their housing unit at the Palayan City Township Proj- ect, another vertical development under the Expanded 4PH Program.
“Masaya po kami na nagkaroon na kami ng sariling bahay... nakikitira lang po kami dati sa pami- lya namin... Kay President BBM, maraming maraming salamat po... nabigyan po kami ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng sariling bahay na kayang-kaya namin bayaran,” Capyo said.
FROM 4PS TO EXPANDED 4PH
Nessie Almonte, a graduate of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and now an Expanded 4PH beneficiary in Abuab Towers, San Mateo, Rizal, shared her joy as the flagship housing program enables her to secure a home for her children.
“Isa po akong sales staff sa isang mall… malaking naitulong ko sa akin ng 4PH… Sobrang saya po kasi magkakaroon na po ng sariling bahay ang aking mga anak. Mabibigyan ko na sila ng maayos na tirahan. Sa ating Pangulo po, maraming maraming salamat po sa programang ito dahil sa katulad ko pong single mother at walang trabaho, nabigyan po kami ng murang pabahay,” Nessie shared.
Secretary Aliling stressed that affordability remains at the core of the program’s reforms, and it is key to its sustainability.
“Ang utos po ng ating Pangulo ay gawing abot-kaya ang paba- hay para sa ordinaryong Pilipino. Hindi dapat habang-buhay nangungupahan o palipat-lipat ang ating mga kababayan dahil lamang hindi nila maabot ang halaga ng disenteng tahanan,” he said.
Simula noong late 80s, matagal na itong pinapangarap ng mga taga-Tala na mapasakanila yung titlo nia. Akala nila... pangarap lang. Kasi matagal-tagal proseso, marami nang presidenteng dumaan. Ngayon lang sa term ni President BBM na napabilis, at talagang may kongkreto nang ebidensya na ia-award na sa amin... Kaya natutuwa kami... napakagandang regalo... Sa ating mahal na Pangulo, nagpapasalamat ang buong community ng Tala na sa wakas talagang matutupad na ang pangarap nila na mapasakanila na yung lupang tinitirikan nila na wala nang pangamba na ga-grabin pa ito ng kahit sino. Kaya salamat, President Bongbong. — Nelson Calipara
Beneficiary of the Tala Development Project in Caloocan City through the NHA
HOPE FOR MORE ORDINARY FILIPINO FAMILIES
The impact of the Expanded 4PH is already being felt even among aspir- ing beneficiaries, including ordinary Filipinos who continue to search for opportunities toward home- ownership.
Bringing the Expanded 4PH Program closer to people is the primary goal of the Housing Fairs by Pag IBIG Fund.
Among them was 54-year-old housewife Eva Quintos, who described the Housing Fair 2026 Souther Luzon in Calamba City as a source of renewed hope for families like theirs.
“Wala kaming kakayahang magkaroon ng sariling tahanan... pero gawa nitong housing fair, parang nagkaroon kami ng pag-asa na magkaroon pa kami ng sariling tahanan... isang hakbang rin po yan para sa mga anak namin,” she shared.
For Rollan John Romero, a tricycle driver facing imminent displacement, the program represented dignity and security.
“Malaking pag-asa... na mabigyan kami ng pagkakataon mag-apply sa mga pabahay... hindi ka madidemolish, hindi ka matatanggal... malaking kaginhawaan na sa amin,” he said.
Rica Joy Milo, a beneficiary in Pasinaya Homes, expressed her gratitude to the President as the huge difference between the cost of renting and paying for a house they now own enabled them to save while securing their future.
“Before kasi, nangangupahan ako ng studio type lang po yun. Marami din pong restriction yun… Dito naman po, P4.5K naging P2.6 na lang po. Malaki po yung difference… dahil naging 3%…Kay President po, super thankful po kami kasi pinalawak niya po yung coverage… ngayon… may iba po kami mapaglalaanan, na makaka- pag-save po kami kasi may sobra na po kami com pare doon sa dati po namin inuupahan,” she shared.
FROM ESTERO TO CONDO
After years of waiting, members of the Jesse M. Robredo Village (JMRV) Homeowners’ Association, Inc. recently moved into their new condominium-type homes under a SHFC housing project in Manila.
Located in Barangay San Miguel, the San Miguel de Manila Residences is a High-Density Housing Program under the Expanded 4PH Program. The project benefitted families previously living along Estero de San Miguel in Quiapo, San Sebastian, and P. Casal all in Manila.
Located in Barangay San Miguel, the San Miguel de Manila Residences is a High-Density Housing Program under the Expanded 4PH Program. The project benefitted families previously living along Estero de San Miguel in Quiapo, San Sebastian, and P. Casal all in Manila.
“Hindi po kami nawalan ng pag-asa sa halip ay kami ay nagsikap para magkaroon ng sariling tahanan na disente at wala ng pangamba ng relocation. Maraming salamat po Pangulo, sana ipagpatuloy ninyo ang programang ito,” Aida Pagaspas, president of JMRV HOA.
These stories continue to inspire the Department to further expand and improve the program nationwide.
“Sa bawat pamilyang nakakausap natin, makikita mo na hindi lang bahay ang hinihingi nila. Ang hinahanap nila ay kapa- natagan, seguridad, at mas maayos na kinabukasan para sa kanilang mga anak. Kaya lalo po nating pinagbubuti ang pagpa- patupad ng Expanded 4PH,” Secretary Aliling said.
BUILDING SUSTAINABLE, RESILIENT COMMUNITIES
Alongside housing production, the DHSUD continues to imple- ment reforms aimed at build- ing sustainable, resilient, and future-ready communities.
Under the PL ANADO Program, 979 out of 1,515 local government units now have approved risk-informed Comprehensive Land Use Plans, comple- mented by the deployment of geospatial planning platforms and Al-enabled land use monitoring systems.
At the same time, the Department accelerated digital trans- formation initiatives aligned with its target of full digitalization by 2028 to promote transparency and accountability. The DHSUD already laid out its Digitalization Master Plan with initial phases now in operation.
To further strengthen implementation, the DHSUD also pursued reforms to encourage wider private sector participation, including the adjustment of socialized housing price ceilings, expan- sion of fiscal incentives, and streamlining of permits and develop- ment processes.
With the sustained transformative reforms and expanded modalities now in place, the DHSUD remains optimistic that the positive momentum achieved in its regulatory functions and under the Expanded 4PH will continue in the coming years --for the benefit of more Filipino families.
“Patuloy po ang DHSUD, kasama ang aming mga key shelter agencies, sa pagsusulong at pagpapalawig ng mahusay na serbisyo at mga programa upang mas maraming Pilipino ang magkaroon ng ligtas, maayos, at abot-kayang tahanan. Hangad po natin na bawat pamilya ay magkaroon hindi lamang ng bahay, kundi ng mas may dignidad na buhay sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas,” Secretary Aliling said.