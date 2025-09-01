Nonprofit education takes root in Iriga

Bicol Region’s Iriga, the City of Springs, sits at the foot of the dormant Mount Asog. It blends the bustle of a cultural hub with a vibrant arts scene and lush countryside. Waterfalls and hot springs lie tucked into its rural outskirts, giving it a lived-in charm.
Within the Rinconada district of Camarines Sur, Iriga hosts more than 50 schools. Its first university, the University of Saint Anthony (USANT), established in 1973, spans nine hectares across three barangays. With modern buildings and spaces like The Hub — a café and study lounge — USANT carries a cosmopolitan air unusual for a provincial campus.
A university rooted in service
USANT, like Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University and International School Manila, operates on a nonprofit basis. Funding comes from tuition, donations, and grants, with all surplus revenue reinvested into the institution—whether for facilities, programs, or student support—rather than distributed as profit.
USANT points to its growth as proof of relevance. President Emmanuel S.D. Ortega, only in his mid-30s, reports a 58.6 percent jump in enrollment at USANT since 2021—the highest growth since his grandfather, Dr. Santiago G. Ortega, founded St. Anthony’s Academy 78 years ago as a night school for working students.
A legacy continued
Ortega, a USANT alumnus who passed the California Bar and practiced law in Los Angeles, assumed the presidency in 2022 following the passing of his father, Atty. Santiago D. Ortega Jr., who had led the institution for more than three decades.
“It was an irresistible offer,” Ortega said. “A school is a way to contribute on a larger scale in the province. So I did not think twice.”
He added that USANT’s mission extends beyond the campus, citing the donation of hundreds of chairs, books, blackboards and desks to neighboring public schools.
A growing presence in Bicol
Today, USANT is one of the region’s largest private institutions, with nearly 10,000 students for school year 2024–2025. It has posted a 100 percent passing rate in six board examinations since 2023 and currently supports 1,442 scholars.
Asked about the state of nonprofit private education in the country, Ortega described it as “relatively small and niche.”
“Unlike the abundance of for-profit universities and government-supported state universities, there are very few nonprofit institutions. This creates a gap in the system but also presents an opportunity: nonprofit private schools can bridge the middle ground between expensive for-profit universities and heavily subsidized public ones.
They are able to keep costs relatively low while maintaining the character and culture of private education. This distinction affects not only tuition but also job opportunities for faculty, internship (OJT) experiences for students, and even the degree of internationalization and exposure available to graduates,” Ortega said.
The challenges of nonprofit schools
Ortega admitted that sustaining nonprofit education is not easy.
“In a perfect world, we would upgrade every building and facility immediately. But because we want to keep costs low, we have to prioritize,” he said.
To address this, he said institutions often develop five-year, three-year, and seven-year capital development plans, working closely with creditors, CHED and DepEd to ensure compliance.
“Yet as government standards for higher quality education grow more stringent — a move administrators agree is necessary — the pressure on nonprofit schools intensifies,” he explained.
Competing with public sector salaries
Another pressing issue is the pay gap between private and public school teachers.
“To remain competitive and retain quality faculty, many nonprofit institutions allocate a large portion of their limited resources toward salaries and compensation packages,” Ortega said. “This financial strain illustrates why nonprofit education remains a niche sector. It requires a constant commitment to both affordability and excellence, even when resources are tight.”
“I think it’s a matter of showing how nonprofit private education works and the real benefits it brings,” he added. “There are many individuals who care deeply for their communities and are willing to serve, not for profit but for the greater good. Education is one of the best ways to channel that commitment.”
“In this vision, nonprofit institutions serve as vital equalizers, ensuring that every student — regardless of circumstance, social class, or background — can access quality education and achieve their potential,” Ortega said.
A hopeful future
Despite the obstacles, Ortega expressed optimism about the role of nonprofit schools in Philippine education.
“If the sector can demonstrate measurable benefits, such as broader access, stronger employment outcomes, and higher quality graduates, public confidence and support are likely to grow,” he said.
He stressed that education should not be seen as a commodity but as a calling.
“At the heart of education is the power to break barriers and dismantle limiting beliefs. It gives students and their families the confidence to believe that they can achieve more, that no dream is too far, and no goal is out of reach. And that is why we continue to work hard at USANT, where we do not measure success by the number of diplomas we hand out but by the lives we change.”