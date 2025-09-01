Nonprofit education takes root in Iriga

Bicol Region’s Iriga, the City of Springs, sits at the foot of the dormant Mount Asog. It blends the bustle of a cultural hub with a vibrant arts scene and lush countryside. Waterfalls and hot springs lie tucked into its rural outskirts, giving it a lived-in charm.

Within the Rinconada district of Camarines Sur, Iriga hosts more than 50 schools. Its first university, the University of Saint Anthony (USANT), established in 1973, spans nine hectares across three barangays. With modern buildings and spaces like The Hub — a café and study lounge — USANT carries a cosmopolitan air unusual for a provincial campus.

A university rooted in service

USANT, like Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University and International School Manila, operates on a nonprofit basis. Funding comes from tuition, donations, and grants, with all surplus revenue reinvested into the institution—whether for facilities, programs, or student support—rather than distributed as profit.

USANT points to its growth as proof of relevance. President Emmanuel S.D. Ortega, only in his mid-30s, reports a 58.6 percent jump in enrollment at USANT since 2021—the highest growth since his grandfather, Dr. Santiago G. Ortega, founded St. Anthony’s Academy 78 years ago as a night school for working students.

A legacy continued

Ortega, a USANT alumnus who passed the California Bar and practiced law in Los Angeles, assumed the presidency in 2022 following the passing of his father, Atty. Santiago D. Ortega Jr., who had led the institution for more than three decades.

“It was an irresistible offer,” Ortega said. “A school is a way to contribute on a larger scale in the province. So I did not think twice.”

He added that USANT’s mission extends beyond the campus, citing the donation of hundreds of chairs, books, blackboards and desks to neighboring public schools.