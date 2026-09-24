Eugene Domingo believes laughter can do more than entertain. For the award-winning actress and television host, comedy can also become an effective way of communicating difficult truths and serious messages without diminishing their impact.

Domingo shared her thoughts on the power of humor as she reflected on how comedy can make challenging subjects easier for audiences to absorb.

“Pain is pain. Bad news is bad news. But if we deliver it na may humor, it becomes softer, but just the same, the effect is there,” Domingo said.

Her perspective highlights the balance required in intelligent comedy. Humor, she suggested, does not necessarily erase the seriousness of a situation. Instead, it can provide audiences with another way to understand, process and even confront uncomfortable realities.

For Domingo, the key is how comedy is crafted and delivered. A serious message can remain meaningful even when presented with humor, allowing viewers to laugh while still recognizing the substance behind what is being said.

Her views reflect a career built on her ability to move effortlessly between comedy and drama. Whether on television, film or stage, Domingo has become known for performances that can draw laughter while still giving emotional weight to the characters and stories she portrays.

Her contributions to comedy were recently recognized at the 2026 USTV+ Awards, where she received the Media Excellence Award for Comedy in the individual category.

The honor celebrates a performer whose work demonstrates that comedy does not always have to avoid difficult subjects. In the right hands, humor can make a painful message feel lighter without making it less important.

For Domingo, that is part of comedy’s enduring strength: audiences may laugh at the delivery, but the message can remain long after the laughter fades.