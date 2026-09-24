RIZAL, Kalinga — A 43-year-old businessman from Santa Maria, Isabela was found dead with stab wounds in Sitio Andarayan, Barangay Santor, Rizal, Kalinga early Thursday.

Police said the body was discovered at around 4 a.m. on 24 September.

Scene of the Crime Operations personnel found stab wounds on the side of the victim’s torso.

Investigators also noted the absence of blood at the scene, prompting police to suspect that the victim may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped in the area.

The victim’s family later arrived and confirmed his identity.

Police withheld his name pending further investigation.

The family later claimed the remains from a funeral home in Tabuk City.