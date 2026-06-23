Flashflood submerges Palawan elementary school in waist-deep floodwater

According to a post by Sharina Maidol Maasin, the Panitian Elementary School was submerged in waist-deep floodwaters that entered several classrooms as teachers and students alike tried to salvage equipment and learning materials from being drenched.

Some of the teachers stated that the river beside the school overflowed, coinciding with the heavy rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon. The rainfall brought by the Super Typhoon Francisco aggravated the situation, spilling over the floodwater to the school itself.

PAGASA has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning, as well as strong winds in some parts of the Visayas and Palawan based on Thunderstorm Advisory No. 6 issued on 23 June 2026.

PAGASA said that the storm will hit Guimaras, Antique, Aklan, Palawan, Leyte, and Negros Occidental within 30 minutes up to an hour, while the areas of Palawan, Leyte, Samar, Occidental Mindoro, and Negros Occidental will continue to experience thunderstorm conditions that will last from one to two hours.

The agency has warned the public to beware of possible flashfloods and landslides, and continue to monitor their following advisories.