In Rizal, police from the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, arrested a 55-year-old married farmer in Barangay Latud.

Police said the suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point on August 12, 2026, for an alleged violation of Section 92 in relation to Section 3 of Republic Act No. 10654, or the Philippine Fisheries Code. The court recommended bail of P60,000.

In Dumaran, personnel of the Dumaran MPS, with support from Rizal MPS, the 2nd and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Companies and the provincial intelligence unit, arrested a 51-year-old fisherman in Barangay Magsaysay.

The suspect was wanted under a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Araceli-Dumaran on March 21, 2025, for alleged acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code. Bail was set at P12,000.

The third arrest took place in Barangay Riotuba, Bataraza, where police captured a 62-year-old man listed as the No. 7 Provincial-Level Most Wanted Person.

The Bataraza MPS, supported by the provincial intelligence unit, 3rd Platoon of the 1st Palawan PMFC, 401st B MC RMFB, Special Operations Unit-Motorcycle Group Riotuba SBC, and Philippine Highway Patrol Team-HPG, carried out the arrest based on a warrant issued by RTC Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point on August 5, 2026.

The suspect is facing a charge of forcible abduction with rape under Article 342 and Article 266-A(1)(b) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 8353. The court recommended no bail.

All three suspects were brought to their respective police stations for documentation and proper disposition.

Casupanan commended the personnel involved, citing their coordination and intelligence work in locating the wanted individuals.

The Palawan PPO said it will continue conducting focused manhunt operations and strengthening coordination among police units and partner agencies to locate and arrest wanted persons.