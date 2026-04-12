Dead Pangolin found, 16 illegal traps discovered in Palawan

A dead Palawan Pangolin was found at the mountainous region of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), while 16 illegal traps were also discovered on 10 April 2026.
The said critically endangered species was found by the personnel of the 83rd Marine Battalion Reserve during a map reading and land navigation competition.
According to a report by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Enforcement Team, the dead animal was found around 10 am.
A broader inspection was immediately conducted, which led to the discovery of around 16 active traps, which were immediately dismantled by the soldiers to avoid further damage to the animals.
The dead animal was then taken to the PCSDS Enforcement & Evidence Custodial Compound for documentation and investigation by experts.
The animal was believed to be an adult female with a weight of four kilos.
Meanwhile, the PCSDS has urged everyone to provide information on the illegal activities happening in the said area.