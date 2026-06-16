Quake-hit Sarangani nears full power recovery; one damaged line left to fix

National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said Tuesday six of the seven affected municipalities have returned to normal operations, with only Glan still experiencing partial power interruptions as of 15 June.

To complete the restoration, 25 Task Force Kapatid teams composed of 179 personnel have been deployed to support South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SOCOTECO II) in repair work.

“All the 25 contingents of the Task Force Kapatid will not stop until they complete the restoration in Glan,” Almeda said.

The full restoration of power in Glan is expected to bring Sarangani back to normal operations, although longer-term infrastructure work may be needed to strengthen the area's power network against future disasters.

While restoration efforts are progressing, NEA is also weighing the relocation of a 69-kilovolt sub-transmission line located in a landslide-affected area.

Almeda said assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways has been requested, and a relocation site has already been identified.