Commuters get free Independence Day LRT-1 rides

The Pangilinan-led firm said Wednesday the free ride program will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., covering both the morning and evening rush periods.

The fare holiday applies to all passengers using the railway, which serves thousands of daily commuters traveling between Parañaque and Quezon City.

“During the free ride period, passengers with beepTM cards simply need to tap their cards at the Automated Fare Collection System gates as usual, and no fare will be deducted from their load,” the company said.

For those using Single Journey Tickets, free tickets will be available at station teller booths. Ticket Vending Machines will only process Stored Value Card purchases and top-up transactions during the period.

LRT-1 will operate under its holiday schedule on Friday. First trips from both Dr. Santos Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station will depart at 5 a.m.

The last train from Dr. Santos Station will leave at 9:30 p.m., while the final trip from Fernando Poe Jr. Station is scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

LRMC, the private operator of LRT-1, said the initiative is intended to encourage public participation in Independence Day activities while easing travel costs for passengers.