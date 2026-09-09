“Electric mobility will succeed when it delivers real and lasting value to the communities that keep our cities moving. In Iloilo, Grab is working alongside local taxi operators and driver communities to expand economic opportunities, strengthen livelihoods, and give commuters cleaner and more reliable ways to travel. As fuel prices remain unpredictable, electrification also offers a more resilient path forward, helping taxi operators manage costs and drivers protect their earnings for the long term,” GrabCar General Manager Gines Barot said.

Quarry Taxi, operated by Feast Group Inc., is the first operator in Region 6 to introduce EVs for taxi services and is among Grab’s pilot partners for fleet electrification in Western Visayas.

The operator, led by Vice President Engr. Felvin Gurrea, is deploying 55 Bestune NAT units for daily taxi operations.

“Introducing Iloilo’s first electric taxis is more than a fleet upgrade. It’s a meaningful step toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for mobility in Western Visayas. By providing drivers with dedicated charging support and access to more passenger channels, we’re giving them the tools they need to operate confidently while making taxi services more convenient, comfortable and environmentally friendly for the riding public. We’re proud to be part of Iloilo’s transition to smarter, cleaner transportation and to help shape the future of mobility in Western Visayas,” Gurrea said.

MOMOFED Transport Group Corp., the company behind MOMOFED Taxi in Iloilo, is also joining Grab’s fleet electrification pilot in Western Visayas.

Established in 2018, MOMOFED represents local transport operators and has experience in driver representation, fleet management and Iloilo’s major commuting corridors. Its initial electric taxi fleet consists of BYD eMAX 7 vehicles.

“Modernizing public transport must include the people who keep our cities moving every day. Through this partnership, our operators and drivers can participate in Iloilo’s shift toward cleaner mobility while continuing to serve passengers in ways that work for them,” MOMOFED Taxi President Ma. Gemma Federico said.

The operators are also addressing charging costs and availability, among the key considerations in operating commercial EV fleets.

Both Quarry Taxi and MOMOFED Taxi provide complimentary EV charging for their fleet drivers at their respective main garages and depots in Iloilo City.

Outside their depots, drivers can access public charging stations through Grab’s partnership with EV charging provider ACMobility.

The arrangement gives GrabTaxi Electric operators and driver-partners preferential rates across ACMobility chargers nationwide, cutting per-kilowatt-hour charging costs by as much as 45 percent.

In Iloilo City, drivers can locate and pay at ACMobility charging points through the Evro app, with stations at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Robinsons Iloilo and Seda Atria.

GrabTaxi Electric and its partner operators have also partnered with Toyota, BYD, GAC, MG and Geely to supply taxi models with local Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and Land Transportation Office approvals.