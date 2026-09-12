The raisers reported that the prevailing low buying prices have made it increasingly difficult for them to recover their production costs.

Based on data submitted by ALPRA, raising a fattener to about 85 kilograms costs roughly P14,480, including the cost of piglets, feeds, vitamins, electricity and transportation.

At the P170-per-kilogram minimum price, an 85-kilogram hog would fetch about P14,450 still around P30 short of the estimated production cost.

Despite the narrow gap, the provincial government said the temporary price floor is intended to prevent raisers from being forced to sell their hogs at even lower prices.

Under the order, the purchase of live hogs below P170 per kilogram is prohibited. It also bans price manipulation, agreements among buyers to drive down farm-gate prices, and the use of uncalibrated or tampered weighing scales.

Other practices deemed detrimental to hog raisers are likewise prohibited under the executive order.

The measure seeks to provide local hog raisers with greater protection as they contend with rising production costs and weak farm-gate prices.