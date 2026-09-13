Pax Silica is a US-led initiative focused on artificial intelligence and supply-chain security. The Philippines formally joined the initiative in April alongside 23 other signatories, including the European Union, Israel, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Ignacio said the proposed project, slated for a November signing as earlier reported by the government, will also provide broader support beyond AI through the upskilling of human capital.

“We're talking about talent, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, research, and even capital to ensure that we are strengthening the Philippines' capacity to compete in global supply chains, to become an important player in the sector of doctorate in electronics, AI, and other higher-value industries,” she said.

The Pax Silica initiative has drawn staunch criticism from left-wing groups demanding increased transparency and safeguards amid concerns over the exploitation of Filipino labor and resources, as well as the responsible use of the country’s minerals and other environmental concerns.

The backlash culminated in a demonstration at Thursday’s forum, where hundreds of individuals took to the streets of Bonifacio Global City and marched to the Grand Hyatt around the same time President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivered his keynote address at the forum. The protesters opposed Pax Silica and the LEC as a whole, leading to the arrest of five individuals following alleged aggressive confrontations with police.

Meanwhile, US Department of State Ambassador Heather Variava likewise said it may be too early to comment as Pax Silica undergoes deliberations among the parties involved.

“This is an agreement that's under deliberation, so it's premature to comment on the details. However, whether we're talking about the Luzon Economic Corridor, Pax Silica, or other initiatives, the goal of the United States is always to be additive, to bring more power, to bring water, to bring more benefits to the Philippines,” she said.

For his part, Marcos likewise acknowledged in his keynote speech that environmental and energy capacity—key concerns surrounding the Pax Silica initiative—remain paramount for the LEC as a whole. He called for the responsible development of critical minerals and inclusive growth for all Filipinos.

“Our ambition goes beyond extracting and exporting raw resources. We want more value to be created here through domestic processing, manufacturing, research, innovation, with strong environmental safeguards and clear benefits for affected communities,” he said

“Across all these sectors, our goal is not simply to attract investment. We want investment that strengthens our economy and expands Filipino capability.”