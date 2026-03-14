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QC builds detention basins to curb floods

CONSTRUCTION continues on a detention basin along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, a flood-control project spanning Barangays Sto. Domingo and Siena designed to temporarily store rainwater and ease chronic flooding in the area.
CONSTRUCTION continues on a detention basin along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, a flood-control project spanning Barangays Sto. Domingo and Siena designed to temporarily store rainwater and ease chronic flooding in the area.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Quezon City Government
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The Quezon City government is continuing the construction of detention basins along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Sto. Domingo and Barangay Siena.

The project, which spans 250 meters, can store up to 2,000 cubic meters of rainwater.

CONSTRUCTION continues on a detention basin along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, a flood-control project spanning Barangays Sto. Domingo and Siena designed to temporarily store rainwater and ease chronic flooding in the area.
Drainage upgrade underway to ease Valenzuela flooding

According to the city government, the detention basin will serve as a temporary water storage facility and help improve drainage in the area.

The project is part of the city’s ongoing flood mitigation program.

An earlier project, a detention basin located beneath the covered court in Barangay Sta. Monica, has already been completed.

Quezon City flood mitigation
detention basins construction
G. Araneta Avenue drainage

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