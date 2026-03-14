QC builds detention basins to curb floods

The Quezon City government is continuing the construction of detention basins along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Sto. Domingo and Barangay Siena.
The project, which spans 250 meters, can store up to 2,000 cubic meters of rainwater.
According to the city government, the detention basin will serve as a temporary water storage facility and help improve drainage in the area.
The project is part of the city’s ongoing flood mitigation program.
An earlier project, a detention basin located beneath the covered court in Barangay Sta. Monica, has already been completed.