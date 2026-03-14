Phl, Canada eye FTA completion this year; new mining EO to boost critical minerals push

Speaking at a conference organized by the Stratbase Institute and the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada over the weekend, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the Philippines aims to conclude negotiations on the FTA this year as it prepares to chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026.

Rodolfo said the Philippines–Canada FTA could even be finalized ahead of a broader Canada–ASEAN trade agreement, noting that both governments have expressed interest in advancing the negotiations quickly.

The push comes as countries reassess trade dependencies and supply chains in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

Former Canadian Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said Canada’s heavy reliance on the United States as an export market highlights the need for diversification.

About 75 percent of Canadian exports currently go to the U.S., she said, adding that overdependence on a single market could pose risks to economic security.

Rodolfo said the Philippines could serve as a gateway for Canada to the ASEAN region, which is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, while Canada could provide the Philippines with stronger access to the North American market under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Both officials emphasized the role of so-called “middle power diplomacy” in building alternative and resilient trade networks.