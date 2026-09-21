House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy said that the most important memory that he would remember Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo “Dax” Cua by was the latter’s commitment to serving his constituents.

Speaking during Cua’s necrological service at the House of Representatives on Monday, Dy expressed deep sadness as he remembered the former congressman whom he recognized as a friend.

The lawmaker from Isabela said that the passing of the governor was a reminder that “public office is temporary,” noting that it was through acts of good that a public official would be cherished in their community.

“Buildings may carry our names, but they are not our greatest monuments. Our greatest monuments are the lives made better because we choose to serve,” he said.

Recalling a recent conversation that they had concerning the Local Government Code, Dy explained that Cua had “believed deeply in local governance.”

The House leader further stated that the former lawmaker strived to deliver public service that left an impact on his constituents that could be “felt” on a daily basis.

“Laws are not enough. A budget is not enough. Programs are not enough. The real question is: Do the public feel these efforts?” Dy stated in illustrating the ideologies of Cua.

Vow to continue Quirino projects

With the passing of the governor, Dy expressed his pledge to continue support for the projects that Cua had started throughout his time as governor, vice governor, and congressman.

Reiterating Cua’s commitment to his constituents, the Speaker said that all the actions that the governor took were always for the people of Quirino.

“The work must continue. The dreams must continue. And the things you wanted for your people must continue,” he stressed.

Aside from Dy, among the individuals present during the necrological service were Senator JV Ejercito, House Majority Floor Leader Sandro Marcos, Cabinet Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., and department secretaries Sonny Angara, Conrado Estrella III, and Sharon Garin.

Cua was 48 when he passed on 15 September due to medical complications.