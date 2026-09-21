NAGA CITY – The province of Camarines Norte was placed under state of calamity due to shortage of water supply and the effects of El Niño phenomenon, an advisory posted by the provincial public information office said Monday, 21 September.

The declaration was based on a resolution submitted by the Camarines Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council after a special meeting on 14 September, at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall in Daet, the capital of Camarines Norte, the Camarines Norte Provincial Information Office said.

According to the resolution, that was approved and adopted by the Municipal Council on Friday, 18 September, “water crisis has already adversely affected several municipalities in the Province” including San Vicente and San Lorenzo Ruiz.

The local government unit of San Vicente declared a state of calamity on 11 August due to water shortages in four of its barangays. San Lorenzo Ruiz was placed under a similar declaration on 10 September after a widespread critical shortage of potable water in most of its barangays was reported. The resolution also mentions that water shortages are also reported in the towns of Daet and Mercedes.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist also reported that only 29 percent of the rice farms in the province was planted for the current cropping season as the impact of El Niño on the rice production of local farmers intensifies. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Irrigation Administration also affirmed that the prevailing water crisis could further affect agricultural production and food security of the province.

A declaration of state of calamity will enable the provincial government unit to use its emergency funds, speed up procurement, and deploy immediate relief to affected residents.