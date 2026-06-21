DA orders deeper inspection of GenSan fish port

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered a comprehensive structural assessment of the PFDA-General Santos Fish Port Complex following a strong earthquake that prompted the temporary closure of several sections of the facility.
“Although the wharf generally appeared structurally sound, we should expedite further inspection of subsurface conditions. We cannot risk the lives of our people who rely on this fish port for their livelihood,” he said.
The directive comes after an initial post-earthquake inspection conducted on 8 and 9 June identified conditions that led to the temporary closure of Market Halls 1, 2, and 3, while Market Hall 4 remains under limited use pending further evaluation. The assessment will now be expanded to include a geotechnical investigation and additional inspections following a series of aftershocks.
In a report to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) Board, Acting General Manager Glen Pangapalan said preliminary findings indicate that the fish port remains structurally sound, although a more detailed assessment is needed to validate the facility’s condition and determine any necessary interventions.
No casualties or injuries were reported among employees, traders, or other stakeholders.
Despite the ongoing assessment, the DA said fish port operations have largely continued through contingency measures, helping maintain fish supply and export activities.
The DA said the General Santos Fish Port Complex is a critical hub for the country’s tuna industry and supports thousands of jobs across the fisheries supply chain. The incident also underscores the importance of resilient food logistics infrastructure as the country faces recurring seismic and climate-related risks.