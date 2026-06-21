DA orders deeper inspection of GenSan fish port

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered a comprehensive structural assessment of the PFDA-General Santos Fish Port Complex following a strong earthquake that prompted the temporary closure of several sections of the facility.

“Although the wharf generally appeared structurally sound, we should expedite further inspection of subsurface conditions. We cannot risk the lives of our people who rely on this fish port for their livelihood,” he said.

The directive comes after an initial post-earthquake inspection conducted on 8 and 9 June identified conditions that led to the temporary closure of Market Halls 1, 2, and 3, while Market Hall 4 remains under limited use pending further evaluation. The assessment will now be expanded to include a geotechnical investigation and additional inspections following a series of aftershocks.