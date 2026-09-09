The three-day conference, which runs from 8 to 10 September at Shangri-La Mactan, is co-hosted by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) in partnership with international organizations.

More than 75 speakers are sharing insights on fisheries management, marine conservation, technology and livelihood opportunities for coastal communities.

A major focus is electronic monitoring, which uses cameras, sensors and other digital tools to track fishing vessel activities and improve fisheries data collection.

Inga Wise, executive director of Seafood and Fisheries Emerging Technologies, highlighted the potential of electronic monitoring to improve fisheries monitoring and management.

AI is also being explored as a tool to monitor fishing activities and help detect possible illegal operations at sea, potentially strengthening authorities’ ability to oversee fishing activities.

BFAR is also showcasing its Electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability System and Vessel Monitoring System, which can help authorities trace fish from their source at sea through the supply chain and eventually to the market.

Wider use of these systems could improve oversight of the seafood supply chain while helping authorities better manage marine resources and fishing activities.

The conference is also tackling the effects of climate change on fishers and coastal communities, including measures to strengthen the livelihoods of small-scale fishers and help them adapt to changing marine conditions.

DA-BFAR Assistant Director for Technical Services Isidro M. Velayo Jr. said the agency is working to strengthen support for fisherfolk through improved programs and technology.

Cost and accessibility, however, remain major barriers to wider adoption, particularly among fishing communities that may struggle with expensive and technically complex systems.

Government leaders stressed the need to ensure technologies introduced through pilot projects eventually become practical tools that fishers can use in their day-to-day operations.

BFAR Region 7 Regional Director Mario Ruinata said SAFET 2026 is particularly significant for Central Visayas, where many communities depend on fishing for their livelihood.

Ruinata said a key consideration is determining how and when electronic monitoring, AI, satellite systems, and other digital platforms can be introduced to local fishing communities.