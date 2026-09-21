Since ABAC assumed airport operations, Bohol-Panglao International Airport has served more than 2.16 million passengers, strengthening its role as a major gateway for the province’s tourism industry.

New retail concepts include Duty Free Philippines, Momento, Nomad, Tesoros (Filipino Treasures), Island Souvenirs and Sunglass Gallery. Food and beverage options have also expanded with House of Fruitas, Jamaican Pattie Shop and Pick Up Coffee.

The airport is also giving greater visibility to local enterprises through products supported by the Department of Trade and Industry’s One Town, One Product program.

Travelers can find Boholano delicacies, handicrafts, souvenirs, apparel and other locally produced goods at several airport outlets. The Aproniana Gift Shop in Baclayon also offers a broader selection of local products and pasalubong.

“For many travelers, the airport is both the first and last stop of their journey. We want that experience to reflect the warmth, creativity, and identity of Bohol. By welcoming more retail concepts—particularly those showcasing locally made products—we’re creating an airport experience that is more convenient for passengers while providing meaningful opportunities for local businesses and artisans to reach visitors from around the world,” said Aldwin C. Uy, general manager of Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The expanded commercial mix is intended to make the airport more than a transit point by connecting travelers with products and businesses associated with the province.

ABAC said the initiative also supports Bohol’s tourism and local economy as the province continues to attract visitors from domestic and international markets.

The airport operator said it will continue working with tourism partners, concessionaires and local enterprises to improve passenger facilities and create additional opportunities for homegrown businesses.