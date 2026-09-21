The National Dairy Authority will receive P1.8 billion of the allocation, while P1.2 billion will go to the Philippine Carabao Center.

The program will provide fresh, pasteurized and sterilized milk, including locally produced cow’s milk and carabao’s milk, to Kindergarten and Grade 1 learners. Wasted and severely wasted learners in Grades 2 to 6 will also continue receiving nutritional support.

NDA Administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius T. Andaya said prioritizing locally produced milk would allow the government to address nutrition and support the domestic dairy industry at the same time.

“This program allows us to address two important priorities at the same time: ensuring that our children receive nutritious milk and creating a stable market for our local dairy farmers. By prioritizing locally produced milk, we are putting government resources to work not only for better nutrition, but also for stronger livelihoods and a more productive local dairy industry,” Andaya said.

Procurement is being carried out under the Sagip Saka Act, or Republic Act No. 11321, which allows government agencies to directly purchase agricultural products from farmers, fisherfolk and their organizations.

The program is also aligned with the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act, or Republic Act No. 11037, which supports the inclusion of milk in supplementary feeding and the procurement of locally produced agricultural products.

The NDA said the expanded program could encourage dairy farmers to increase production, expand herds and invest in productivity.

Local milk production reached 25.38 million liters in the first half of 2026, up 21.2 percent from 20.94 million liters in the same period last year.