A total of 1,292 volunteers took part in the 2026 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) organized by SM City La Union at the coastal area of Barangay Carlatan in San Fernando City on Saturday, September 19.

The volunteers, representing 24 schools, government agencies and private organizations, collected about 863 kilograms of trash during the cleanup activity.

The collected waste included marine debris and other garbage found along the coastal area, highlighting concerns over improper waste disposal and the need for continued efforts to keep waterways and shorelines clean.