A total of 1,292 volunteers took part in the 2026 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) organized by SM City La Union at the coastal area of Barangay Carlatan in San Fernando City on Saturday, September 19.
The volunteers, representing 24 schools, government agencies and private organizations, collected about 863 kilograms of trash during the cleanup activity.
The collected waste included marine debris and other garbage found along the coastal area, highlighting concerns over improper waste disposal and the need for continued efforts to keep waterways and shorelines clean.
Organizers said the number of participants was twice the turnout recorded during SM City La Union’s previous coastal cleanup in March, indicating increased participation from schools, government offices, private groups and other community organizations.
The annual ICC promotes proper waste disposal and segregation while encouraging communities to take part in protecting coastal and marine resources.
The activity also underscored the role of communities in reducing waste that could eventually reach the sea, with organizers emphasizing that protecting the ocean begins with responsible waste management on land.