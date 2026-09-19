The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) swiftly responded to an alleged bomb threat reported through an airline chatbot conversation involving Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday, 17 September.

The Airline Customer Relations Center received the message claiming that a bomb had been planted inside a restroom at NAIA Terminal 3.

The report was subsequently relayed to the airline airport operations and NAIA Police Station 3, prompting immediate police intervention and coordination with the Aviation Security Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (AVSECU).