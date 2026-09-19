The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) swiftly responded to an alleged bomb threat reported through an airline chatbot conversation involving Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday, 17 September.
The Airline Customer Relations Center received the message claiming that a bomb had been planted inside a restroom at NAIA Terminal 3.
The report was subsequently relayed to the airline airport operations and NAIA Police Station 3, prompting immediate police intervention and coordination with the Aviation Security Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (AVSECU).
AVSECU personnel, supported by NAIA Police Station 3, Special Operations Unit, NNIC Security, and explosive detection dogs conducted a systematic paneling and clearing operation covering both the arrival and departure areas.
Intelligence personnel also conducted covert monitoring, while police increased visibility, intensified patrols, and implemented target-hardening measures across the airport.
NAIA Terminal 3 was declared clear of explosives or incendiary materials, with airport operations remaining normal and peaceful.
Similar paneling, foot patrol, intelligence-gathering, and target-hardening operations were also conducted at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2.
“Situations such as this are taken seriously because we will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers, stakeholders, and all airport users. We remain vigilant and ready to respond swiftly to every security threat, ensuring that our airports remain safe, secure, and protected at all times,” said PNP AVSEGROUP Director PBGEN Dionisio Bartolome Jr. NEIL ALCOBER