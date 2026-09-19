"I will meet with DICT to put an end to this, even going to Congress to ask for the limitation of the use of the social media sa mga bata katulad ng ginawa ng Australia. We had a meeting with the developers of games. Ang nangyayari diyan (What happened) they play the video games yung (while) sidebar is on the different platform sa Meta, roblox sila naglalaro pero yung (but the) conversation sa iba (different)," Remulla said.

"So this goes to someone who has to answer to this and the legislation has to be put in place to protect our children. Nung lumalaki kasi tayo parang 3 channels lang yun of 5 channels lang yun eh, yun lang ang nakakainfluence sa atin. Now they have access to deep dark web, satanism, nihilism, anti LGBT, chat groups encouraging you to commit crimes and to be glorified, ayan ang nangyari dito," the DILG Secretary emphasized.

"Upon investigation, he was heavily into the deep dark web. He was into the deep dark web which influenced him (shooter)," Remulla said.

"According to his phone, he left several notes detailing his depression at tuloy-tuloy ito. And it was discovered last April 2026 ng parents niya. And the parents tried to handle the situation ngunit nagkulang," he said.

"Three children are confirmed dead," he said, noting that all of them were students, including the shooter. Eight were injured.

"This is another incident and one too many. Again for the third time, an illegal gun was used that was not secured," Remulla said.

He added that the gun belonged to the shooter's father, who is a disaster risk mitigation officer of the Department of Education (DepEd).

"Mayroon siyang ('yung ama) tatlong licensed firearms na hindi secured enough na nabuksan ng bata at kinuha 'yung baril," he added.

The Interior Secretary also pointed out that depression is real among children and that proper mental health care must be provided to help prevent mental breakdowns and the temptation to explore violence and nihilism.

"We should act together from the barangays to the DILG to the Deped, to the parents, everyone must come together and realize there is a problem, that depression is real, depression among kids is real and we must give the warning signs, we must give access to proper psychiatric healthcare," Remulla said.

"Filipinos are not like that, it is not normal for us. The internet just came along and they have access so we have to work with DICT to shut down those sites that are no longer accessible to children or anyone else that will no longer be accessible," he added.

PNP chief

On the other hand, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. conveyed his condolences to the families of the fatalities.

Nartatez said investigators are looking at the events and actions that transpired before the shooting to determine what led the shooter to commit the crime.

"For one thing, hindi natin mabasa ang pag-iisip ng isang tao but we can investigate or look into the actions before these incidents," he said.

Police are looking into various personal effects of the shooter, Nartatez said.

"We look into various personal effects in coordination with the parents. Notes, cellular phone, other gadgets that we can subject to forensic or any investigation," he said.

"Record shows that he's into heavy activities with the social media as well as internet activities showing violent activities," Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, Remulla advised parents to check what their children are looking up on social media and what websites they visit.

"Tingnan ninyo. It is not a privacy issue. Anak n'yo 'yan... Nalulublob sila sa malalalim at madidilim na websites," Remulla said.

Remulla added that he will be working with the Department of Education to formulate guidelines to prevent shooting incidents in schools in the future.

“So ‘yung itatanong ‘yun, hunos-dili lang kayo, let me finish my work. The President asked me to report on Monday to give the guidelines again and then we will craft with the DepEd another set of rules kung paano natin maa-avoid ito.”

Delayed France trip to catch Co

At the same press conference, Remulla said he was supposed to go to France for the Philippine government’s follow-up on its request for an Interpol Red Notice against Zaldy Co.

“We are filing a red notice for Zaldy Co again. Coincidentally, I will also be going to Lyon, France to follow up on his red notice with Interpol,” Remulla earlier said.

According to Interpol, a Red Notice is a request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Meanwhile, Malacañang on Friday called for stronger efforts to ensure the safety of students in schools, emphasizing that school shootings should never become an accepted part of children’s lives following the shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato.

“Hindi natin maaaring tanggapin na maging bahagi na lamang ng buhay ng ating mga anak ang mga pamamaril sa paaralan. Karapatan ng ating mga anak na makapag-aral nang walang takot. Karapatan ng mga magulang na maipadala sila sa paaralan nang alam na uuwi silang ligtas. Ito ang pananagutan natin sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” President Bong Bong Marcos said in a statement.