During a body search, authorities also found a small packet of tissue paper and six pieces of rolled aluminum foil.

Topia said the sachet contained 2.34 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of nearly ₱16,000.

The jail officer was turned over to Ormoc City Police Station 1, where he was detained.

Following the incident, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology regional office deployed 33 jail officers and 15 trainees to conduct an Operation Greyhound and ordered drug testing of jail personnel and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Authorities searched the facility, including the personal belongings of its 66 jail officers and 61 PDLs.

During drug testing, one PDL tested positive for illegal drugs and will undergo confirmatory testing.

BJMP regional director Jail Senior Supt. Rill Sonon said the bureau maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” against drugs and unlawful activities within its ranks.

He said personnel found to have violated the law or existing rules and regulations would be held accountable regardless of rank or position.

“We will not tolerate any act that compromises the integrity of the Bureau. Our personnel are expected to uphold the law, not violate it. Those found responsible shall face the appropriate legal and administrative consequences,” Sonon said.