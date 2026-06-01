26 Victory Liner units grounded

Initial police investigation showed that a Victory Liner bus bound for La Union suffered mechanical problems while climbing an uphill section of the highway. The bus reportedly collided with another Victory Liner unit traveling in the opposite direction and a sports utility vehicle in front of it before crashing into a concrete barrier and overturning.

More than 90 people were injured in the accident, most of them passengers of the overturned bus. While several victims with minor injuries were immediately discharged after receiving treatment, others remain hospitalized.

LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said the agency has directed its regional office to closely monitor the condition of the injured passengers and ensure they receive the necessary assistance.

The LTFRB is also coordinating with Victory Liner and its insurance provider to expedite the processing and release of insurance claims for the victims.

The suspension of the 26 buses will remain in effect while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.