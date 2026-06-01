Victory Liner acknowledges LTFRB's issuance of suspension order

Victory Liner also said that it will fully cooperate with the LTFRB with the ongoing investigation.

"We have already begun complying with the agency's directives and are prepared to provide all necessary records, maintenance documents, operational reports, and other information that may help establish the facts surrounding the incident," Victory Liner said.

"We note that the findings are preliminary and an ongoing investigation is underway. All relevant facts should be thoroughly examined before final conclusions about the cause of the accident and responsibilities are made," it added.

Victory Liner is also working closely with relevant government agencies, hospitals, and insurance providers to ensure that all affected passengers receive the assistance, medical support, and insurance benefits to which they are entitled without unnecessary delay.

"As we cooperate with the investigation, we remember the communities relying on our services daily. Victory Liner has long connected workers, students, families, tourists, and entrepreneurs across Northern Luzon, including agricultural producers and traders dependent on our transport services," the bus company said.

"Safety remains paramount, so we've begun reviewing maintenance, protocols, and fleet management to find measures that could better protect passengers," it added.