LTFRB suspends 26 Victory Liner buses after fatal crash

The LTFRB also issued a show-cause order directing the bus company to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked in connection with the incident.

Initial police investigation showed that a Victory Liner bus bound for La Union reportedly experienced mechanical problems while traversing an uphill section of the highway. The bus then collided with another Victory Liner bus traveling in the opposite direction and an SUV it had been trailing before striking a concrete barrier and overturning.

The crash left one person dead and injured more than 90 others. Most of the injured passengers were aboard the overturned bus. While several victims with minor injuries have been discharged, others remain hospitalized.

LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said the agency's regional office has been directed to monitor the condition of the injured passengers and ensure their medical needs are addressed.

The LTFRB is also coordinating with Victory Liner and its insurance provider to expedite the release of insurance claims and assistance to the victims.

The suspension of the 26 buses will remain in effect pending the outcome of the agency's investigation.