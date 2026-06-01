LTFRB suspends 26 Victory Liner buses after deadly crash

LTFRB chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza II announced the suspension on Monday as authorities continued investigating the crash involving two Victory Liner buses and an SUV along the Marcos Highway on Saturday.

Based on initial police findings, one of the buses was traveling toward La Union behind an SUV when it reportedly suffered mechanical problems while traversing an uphill section of the road. The bus crossed into the opposite lane, colliding with another Victory Liner bus and the SUV before striking a concrete barrier and overturning.

More than 90 passengers sustained injuries, most of them from the overturned bus. While many victims have already been discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries, several remain hospitalized, Mendoza said.

“I have already directed our LTFRB Regional Office to check on the condition of the injured passengers and to make sure that their medical needs are properly and immediately responded to,” Mendoza said.

The LTFRB chief noted that both buses involved in the accident were owned and operated by Victory Liner Inc. He said the company has been issued a show-cause order and is being required to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked.

“We already secured a police report of the incident but we will be giving them the opportunity to explain. They were already issued with a show-cause order and we in the LTFRB expect full compliance,” Mendoza said.

The LTFRB is also coordinating with Victory Liner and its insurance provider to ensure the prompt release of insurance claims and assistance to the victims.