Cendaña earlier asked the NBI to investigate accounts he accused of repeatedly posting discriminatory content that could violate the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons and the Safe Spaces Act.

Among the accounts identified in the complaint were those using the names Cho Moreno, MP Miko Pogay and Kiffy Chu.

Matibag said the NBI would coordinate directly with Meta to identify those behind the accounts.

“We are asking Meta for the identification. We already have a direct line with Meta for that purpose,” Matibag said.

He said Meta had committed to assisting the NBI with requested documents following previous discussions between the bureau and the technology company in Singapore.

Cendaña filed his complaint with the NBI Cybercrime Division on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said a “common thread” among the accounts allegedly targeting him was opposition to his political views.

Cendaña said attacks focusing on his physical appearance intensified after Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa made remarks about him following his filing of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte in 2024.

He said the complaint was not only about his own experience but also sought to address discrimination faced by other persons with disabilities.