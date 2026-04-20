Same-day postal ID now available at SM Manila branch

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) announced that applicants can now avail themselves of same-day release of Postal ID cards at its branch on the fifth floor of the Government Service Express Center at SM City Manila.
The cut-off for same-day processing is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Applications submitted beyond the cut-off will be scheduled for next-day release.
Postal ID cards are released daily at 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
PHLPost has expanded its reach by establishing more satellite post offices in major shopping malls across the country. The initiative aims to make postal services more accessible by placing them in high-traffic and convenient locations.
Applicants must appear in person and submit a duly accomplished application form, along with one valid proof of identity and proof of address. Accepted IDs include a PSA-issued birth certificate, National ID, UMID, driver’s license, passport, or any government-issued ID with photo and signature. Proof of address may include a barangay certificate, utility bill, lease contract, or similar documents.
The Postal ID remains one of the most widely accepted government-issued identification cards in the country, used for financial transactions and other official purposes. Processing fees are set at P550 for regular applications and P650 for rush processing.