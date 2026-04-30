PHLPost speed up postal ID processing

Manila, Philippines - Applicants can now get a head start on their Postal ID. PHLPost will begin operations at 8:00 AM at SM City Manila, ahead of regular mall hours, to accommodate the growing number of same-day applicants.

Clients may proceed directly to the 5th Floor, Government Service Express Center. For early access, applicants are advised to enter via RDU 2 (Parking Entrance) for faster and more convenient entry before the mall officially opens.