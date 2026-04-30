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PHLPost speed up postal ID processing

TRIBUNE-Phlpost
LOOK: The massive fire that broke out at the historic Manila Central Post Office building in May 2023 did not hinder its employees to continue to serve the public as its personnel use the back section of the building which was not affected by the fire.KING RODRIGUEZ
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Manila, Philippines - Applicants can now get a head start on their Postal ID. PHLPost will begin operations at 8:00 AM at SM City Manila, ahead of regular mall hours, to accommodate the growing number of same-day applicants.

Clients may proceed directly to the 5th Floor, Government Service Express Center. For early access, applicants are advised to enter via RDU 2 (Parking Entrance) for faster and more convenient entry before the mall officially opens.

TRIBUNE-Phlpost
PHLPost launches same-day Postal ID service
TRIBUNE-Phlpost
Same-day postal ID now available at SM Manila branch

This earlier schedule is part of PHLPost’s ongoing partnership with SM Supermalls to bring essential government services closer to the public. By opening earlier, applicants can avoid long lines and enjoy quicker processing.

Application Schedule:

·         Submission of requirements 8 AM to 12 NN, Monday to Friday

·         Release 4 PM (same day)

·         Applications submitted after the cut-off time will be released the next working day.

Fees:

·         PHP 550 — Regular

·         PHP 650 — Rush

Applicants are encouraged to arrive early and bring complete requirements:

·         One valid ID (PSA birth certificate, National ID, UMID, driver’s license, passport, or any government-issued ID with photo and signature)

·         Proof of address (barangay clearance, utility bill, lease contract, or similar documents)

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