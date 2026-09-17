The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the HDO on Sept. 7 against Romualdez, Serenio, former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and businessman Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, alongside arrest warrants for the four accused.

Co had already been out of the country since September 2025. He has been reported to be staying in France. Guevarra, meanwhile, remains in the Philippines, according to the BI.

The BI said it would continue enforcing the HDO and take appropriate immigration measures within its authority.

It declined to provide specific travel information about Serenio or the other accused, citing the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and other applicable laws.

Romualdez, who was arrested last week, is the only accused currently in government custody. He pleaded not guilty to the plunder charge on Wednesday during a video-linked arraignment at the New Quezon City Jail. The Sandiganbayan has kept him detained after finding him fit to remain in jail rather than in a hospital.