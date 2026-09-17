“Our Community Relations Office thought, why not honor Alex in the way we know best, with rice?” De Leon said.

“As the rice matures and changes color in October, her image will become even clearer,” he added.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. welcomed the tribute, saying it recognizes Eala’s accomplishments and her role in bringing Filipinos together.

“This is great, a very fitting acknowledgment of what Alex Eala has done for Philippine tennis and for uniting Filipinos wherever they are in the world,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Truly, Alex is a proud Pinoy, and Filipinos take pride in what she has accomplished and what she will accomplish. This is the Department of Agriculture family’s way of saying, ‘Salamat, Alex!’” he added.

Eala reached a career-high No. 18 ranking in the world in less than two years on the Women’s Tennis Association tour.

She also opted to skip the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, to represent the Philippines at this year’s Asian Games—a decision that could affect her ranking points and expose her to a fine.

The rice-field artwork is expected to become more visible in October as the rice plants mature and change color.

PhilRice has previously used rice-paddy art to honor Filipino sports icons Manny Pacquiao and Hidilyn Diaz.

With Eala’s addition, the Nueva Ecija rice field will serve as another tribute to a Filipino athlete whose achievements have drawn attention both locally and internationally.