“We respect the Senate Impeachment Court, we will answer the Show Cause Order, and we will continue doing our work,” he said in a brief statement.

Midway through the proceedings, Ridon said the public should focus on what was happening in the actual trial rather than on the summons.

On 26 August, Presiding Officer Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero imposed stricter measures on the implementation of the sub judice rule after statements from both the prosecution and defense were deemed to have “overstep[ped]” standard court practice.

The restriction was based on Rule 18 of the Senate Impeachment Court, which prohibits lawyers from either side from discussing the merits of the case publicly, whether through the media or their social media accounts.

Escudero said the court would set a clean slate and would not impose sanctions on statements made before the strengthened rule took effect.

He said the court would thereafter enforce a “two-strike rule,” with violators subject to penalties.

For a first violation, a participating member would be publicly reprimanded and receive a “stern admonition in open court,” which would serve as a final warning.

A repeated violation would subject the individual to a maximum statutory fine of P30,000 for each subsequent incident.

Escudero also said individuals could face a “prospective restriction” on speaking in open court and examining witnesses.

In cases involving lawyers directly, he said a “certified incident record” could be prepared for submission to the Office of the Bar Confidant, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Supreme Court.

Escudero urged both parties to designate a dedicated spokesperson who is not directly participating in the proceedings to avoid potential violations of the rule.

Earlier, impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol said the show cause orders stemmed from three incidents that occurred on 8, 14 and 15 September.

Tongol confirmed that the summoned individuals were given 24 hours to respond. The orders had been issued as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 September.

Ridon said he would submit his response within the day.