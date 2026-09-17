With the theme “Memory, Mission, and Creation: Building Resilient Archives of Faith for the Future,” the gathering was led by the Archivo de la Universidad de Santo Tomas and the Church Archivists of the Philippines Inc., in collaboration with the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga.

In her message, Governor Pineda stated the importance of preservation work in keeping the identity of the community, adding, “Memory is not simply about the past. Memory is a source of strength and a responsibility.”

The governor also emphasized that even though parish offices, archives, libraries, museums, convents and heritage sites quietly conduct archival and preservation work, the effect on keeping the history alive is massive.

The governor shared the historic churches of Pampanga, including the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, Pisamban Maragul in Angeles City, Betis Church or the Santiago Apostol Parish Church in Guagua, and the San Guillermo Parish Church in Bacolor.

She particularly mentioned the San Guillermo Parish Church, which safely endured the flow of lahar after the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991. She said that she personally witnessed the destruction of lahar towards the church and worried that the oldest church in Pampanga will succumbed to the devastation.

“Nakita ko yung rumaragasang lahar, unti-unti niyang tinatabunan yung church. Pero nagdasal kami,” Pineda said, but added that despite the destruction, the lahar did not reach the altar of the church.

For her part, Clark Development Corporation President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera cited the importance of preserving the Kapampangan and ecclesiastical heritage.

Devanadera shared the history of Clark, including the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo, as well as the discussion on the future of the former US military bases that are Clark and Subic.

She furthered that the CDC continues to collaborate with the National Museum in preserving Kapampangan and ecclesiastical heritage at the museum complex in Clark. CDC has also allotted five hectares for the National Museum Complex.

The National Summit III of Church Archives and Heritage Workers is organized by the Archivo de la Universidad de Santo Tomas, in collaboration with the Archdiocese of San Fernando-Pampanga, and continues its mission of building a community committed to preserving the Church’s history, identity, documentary heritage, and cultural legacy.