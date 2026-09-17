Alvin, a vlogger based in the Netherlands and a supporter of the former president, was among those who traveled to attend the proceedings. He said they went without knowing whether Duterte would appear, wanting simply to witness the proceedings and show solidarity.

“We arrived as early as 7 a.m. We were given access cards. We saw his family members. And then — he was literally meters away from me. The man who made the Philippines great, who built Davao into what it is today — standing tall right before us.”

“It feels different when you see the person you’ve fought for with all your heart. Tatay Digong, you are not alone — millions of us stand with you in this fight, until the very end,” he added.

Eda Arabis, another Filipino vlogger based in the United States, watched the proceedings closely and described the impression Duterte made.

“He stood tall, completely undaunted — smiling and waving to his family and supporters. Our President is very much alive — sharp, unbroken, and full of spirit.”

Respect also came from those who do not identify as supporters. Paul John Valdez expressed admiration for Duterte’s demeanor:

“Not a fan, but this is what you call a man with dignity. After all the challenges, criticism, and betrayal, he walked in calm and smiling. No drama. No wheelchair. Just quiet strength. Positions change, power fades — but character remains. Let history speak for itself.”

In the weeks leading up to the appearance, Filipinos have faced heavy burdens, including flooding, fires, political division, rising costs and economic struggles. Against this backdrop, some found inspiration in seeing Duterte:

“We miss you, Tay. Seeing you stand gave us hope when we needed it most,” one supporter shared.

“Everything felt so heavy — then I saw Tatay Digs, still strong. It lifted my spirit,” said another.

Thousands more across social media shared similar messages, many openly emotional at the sight of Duterte standing and waving to supporters.

Jassy Egan, a former member of Duterte’s inner circle, also shared her reaction: “He did not speak, but his presence said everything. We are still here, Sir — praying, hoping, holding on. We will never stop until you’re home.”

Duterte appeared in a dark suit and white shirt during the third status conference. He faces allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

His appearance offered a brief moment of hope for many of his supporters, even as the country’s broader struggles remain.