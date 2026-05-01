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New Princess Diana documentary promises her own words

New Princess Diana documentary promises her own words
PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP/File
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LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A new documentary series based on hours of previously unreleased recordings made by Diana, the late Princess of Wales, is in the works, producers announced Thursday.

“Diana: The Unheard Truth,” set for release in 2027 — 30 years after her death in a Paris car crash — promises to tell the story of “the people’s princess” in her own words.

Using five hours of conversations between Diana and her close confidante, surgeon Dr. James Colthurst, the tapes formed the basis of Andrew Morton’s explosive 1992 book “Diana: Her True Story.”

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