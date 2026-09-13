When police personnel arrived, however, the two vehicles had already left the area.

While returning from the location, the responding officers spotted the same two vehicles parked on a grassy portion near an NGCP tower, prompting them to conduct an inspection.

The vehicles — a Toyota Hiace and a Nissan Urban — were found unattended, with their driver's-side doors left open.

Police personnel reportedly saw several boxes of cigarettes through the open doors, with the products visibly placed on the vehicles' rear seats.

Further inspection led to the recovery of 1,650 reams of Red Modern cigarettes from the Toyota Hiace. The shipment was estimated to have a market value of P1.32 million.

The Nissan Urban, meanwhile, contained another 1,300 reams of Red Modern cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P1.04 million.

The combined recovery amounted to 2,950 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated total market value of P2.36 million.

No individuals were found inside the vehicles when police arrived, and authorities are now working to determine the identities of the persons responsible for transporting and subsequently abandoning the vehicles and their cargo.

The two vehicles and the recovered cigarette products have been placed under the custody of the Kauswagan MPS for proper documentation and subsequent turnover to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action and disposition.

Babagay commended the police response, which he said demonstrates the value of timely action and strong community cooperation.

“PRO 10 will continue to act swiftly on information and strengthen coordination with partner agencies to curb smuggling and other illegal activities,” Babagay said.

The PRO 10 chief also emphasized that the regional police office remains committed to protecting communities and supporting legitimate economic activities by preventing the proliferation of illicit goods in Northern Mindanao.

The seizure also underscores the role of community reporting in helping law enforcement detect suspicious movements that may otherwise go unnoticed, particularly in areas used as transit routes for potentially illicit goods.

Investigation continues

Authorities are expected to coordinate with the BOC and other concerned agencies as the seized cigarettes undergo the appropriate documentation, verification and disposition procedures.

The investigation will also seek to establish the source of the cigarette shipment, its intended destination, the identities of the individuals who transported it, and whether the two abandoned vehicles are connected to a wider smuggling operation.

For now, the cigarette products are being described by authorities as alleged or suspected smuggled goods, pending verification and the completion of the appropriate proceedings by the competent government agencies.

PRO 10 said the accomplishment is consistent with the Focused Agenda of the Chief of the Philippine National Police (CPNP) and the directives of the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG), particularly those involving stronger law enforcement operations, improved police responsiveness and intensified interagency cooperation.

The regional police office also urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Authorities said timely information from community members can help police prevent and disrupt criminal activities, including the movement of illicit goods.

The P2.36-million seizure adds to ongoing law enforcement efforts in Northern Mindanao to intercept suspected smuggling activities and prevent illicit products from reaching local markets.