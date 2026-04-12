Lee Cronin blends ‘Poltergeist,’ ‘Se7en’ in his vision for ‘The Mummy’

Backing the project are James Wan and Jason Blum, whose combined track record includes genre-defining hits like The Conjuring, Saw and Get Out.

Wan said the opportunity to revisit the classic monster through a darker lens was too good to pass up.

“There have been so many iterations of the Mummy along the way,” says Wan. “As long as cinema history, in a lot of ways. It’s such a great iconic character. So, I think it’s great that we are coming out with a scary version of this particular IP again.”

Blum echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the film’s return to the genre’s roots.

“I think what sets the film apart is that initially, monster movies started out as scary movies and over time they grew big — to four quadrant family movies. We produced The Invisible Man and that was one of the first to bring the heart. And what such movies originally set out to do, all of those stories were originally horror and over time, they grew into something else. And I think one thing that’s unique about this movie is that it’s taking this old legend and bringing it back to its roots, which was what the Mummy was, which is scary as hell.”

For Cronin, the challenge was crafting a story that goes beyond conventional horror. Drawing inspiration from Poltergeist and Se7en, the filmmaker blends supernatural terror with a detective-driven narrative and emotional family drama.

“I wanted to tell something that had more than just an A narrative, but also had other things going on within the background,” says Cronin. “There is a big detective angle to this, which is maybe a little different to a conventional horror movie that you might watch, whilst also having a lot of the traditional haunted house elements at play.