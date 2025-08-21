Ahunan, Rise Against Hunger distribute 2,000 meals to Pakil students

Volunteers from Prime Infra Foundation, Ahunan Power, and Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAH) packed nearly 2,000 rice-soy meals for students of Saray Elementary School in Pakil, Laguna, as part of the Department of Education’s School-Based Feeding Program.

The activity, held on 16 August 2025, aimed to support Grades 1 to 6 pupils through improved access to nutritious food.

“On behalf of Rise Against Hunger, we would like to thank the Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power for this project. I hope mas marami pa tayong ma-reach out na students at later on, mga community-based feeding program,” said Marga Dayapera, area coordinator of RAH Philippines.

RAH is an international non-profit hunger relief group that works with public and private partners to deliver volunteer-based meal packaging and nutrition programs. In the Philippines, the group collaborates with local organizations to help address child hunger and malnutrition.

Dayapera noted that this was the second partnership with Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power, following a September 2024 feeding program for 200 Kindergarten to Grade 1 pupils in the same school.

The rice-soy meal packs feature a rotating menu of fortified dishes enhanced with additional ingredients to boost nutritional value and appeal for children.

Community volunteers highlighted the program’s impact on health and well-being.

“Talagang makakatulong ito sa mga kabataan para mas maging malusog sila,” said volunteer Niño Gragas.

Milagros Almario of Tanglaw Women of Pakil, a local women’s enterprise, added: “’Yung mga nagugutom o kulang sa nutrisyon, natutulungan natin. Maraming salamat sa Prime Infra at kayo ay maraming natutulungan dito sa mamamayan ng Pakil.”

The initiative is part of the Tayo Na Pakil Program, launched in 2022 by Ahunan Power and Prime Infra Foundation. The program supports inclusive growth and community development in Pakil alongside the planned 1,400MW Pakil Pumped Storage Hydropower Project.