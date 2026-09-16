Designed around the theme “Creative Autumn,” Aki Tower adds spaces intended for work, recreation, wellness and social activities. These include a business center, function room, culinary station, gym, outdoor terrace and contemplation garden.

A children’s play area, multimedia room and golf simulation room are also set to follow.

The tower continues The Seasons Residences’ Japanese-inspired approach to residential design, which combines traditional elements with technology and space-efficient features suited to modern Filipino households.

The development’s facade incorporates a traditional Japanese hemp pattern, while its four towers and amenity floors draw inspiration from the Japanese seasons — Haru, Natsu, Aki and Fuyu.

Technology and design features across the property include vibration-control systems, key-card access, Japanese shower toilets, air-washing tiles and motion-sensor lighting in selected common areas.

The project also formally opened The Guest House, a shared facility exclusively available for rent to homeowners and their guests.

Inspired by traditional Japanese homes, the facility has four bedrooms, including a tatami room, along with ensuite bathrooms, a living room, dining area, kitchen and garden.

The Guest House is designed around the Japanese concept of “omotenashi,” or thoughtful hospitality, while also reflecting the Filipino practice of welcoming family and friends into the home.

Federal Land said the latest milestones expand the development’s spaces for everyday living, social interaction and hospitality as more residents move into The Seasons Residences.