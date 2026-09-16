Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said quick access to working capital is crucial because farmers need to repair damaged farms and prepare for the next planting cycle.

“When farmers can borrow quickly to rehabilitate their farms, they can plant again sooner, recover their income faster and help keep food moving to consumers,” Tiu Laurel said. “Helping farmers recover quickly is also an investment in food security.”

The loan rollout follows widespread flooding and severe weather that caused an estimated P4.38 billion in damage to agriculture and fisheries, affecting about 99,000 farmers and fisherfolk and 81,000 hectares, according to the DA.

While the damage is not expected to materially threaten overall rice availability, the DA said localized production losses, transport disruptions and damage to high-value crops could temporarily affect supply and prices.

For affected farmers, the immediate challenge is rebuilding cash flow. Floods can destroy crops while leaving producers with costs for land preparation, seeds, fertilizer and other inputs.

AGRI-RECOVER aims to bridge this financing gap so farmers can resume production instead of delaying the next planting cycle.

“Every farmer who is able to plant again is not only rebuilding his livelihood. He is helping secure the next food supply,” Tiu Laurel said.