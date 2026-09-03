“We are pleased to inform everyone that, following a thorough security inspection, the campus has been cleared of explosives and any hazardous materials,” NU-MOA said in a Facebook post.

The National Capital Region Police Office said the alleged threat was reported to authorities at about 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, after a member of the NU-MOA Safety Office received information through Facebook Messenger concerning a threat posted on the school's Facebook page at about 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

The information was relayed to a customer relations representative of the MAAX Building, who subsequently reported it to Police Sub-Station 10.

Police deployed personnel from the Pasay Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K-9 Unit, while investigators and BFP personnel joined the inspection of the campus.

Pasay City Police Chief Col. Joselito de Sesto said authorities found no explosive or hazardous material during the inspection. Police were also working to identify the person behind the reported threat for possible legal action.

As a precaution, NU-MOA shifted its morning classes to remote synchronous learning while the security inspection was underway. The university said face-to-face classes and examinations were expected to resume at 1 p.m. ###