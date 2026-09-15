Federal Land and its Japanese partners Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. have inaugurated Aki Tower and opened The Guest House at The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City.
Aki Tower is the third of four towers in the residential development, which combines Japanese design and technology with elements of Filipino hospitality and community living.
The Seasons Residences was developed through a partnership between Federal Land and its Japanese partners to bring Japanese-inspired living to the Philippines.
Japanese design influences are incorporated throughout the development, including a façade featuring a traditional Japanese hemp pattern and four amenity floors inspired by the Japanese seasons: Haru, Natsu, Aki and Fuyu.
The development also incorporates Japanese-inspired features such as space-saving kitchen and storage systems, separate shower and bathtub areas, key-card access, vibration-control technology, air-washing tiles, shower toilets and motion-sensor lighting in select common areas.
Designed around the theme Creative Autumn, Aki Tower offers spaces intended for work, recreation, wellness and social activities.
Its amenities include a business center, function room, culinary station, gym, outdoor terrace and contemplation garden. A children's play area, multimedia room and golf simulation room are also planned.
The tower joins the earlier buildings in the development as The Seasons Residences continues to expand its residential community.
The development also officially opened The Guest House, a shared amenity designed to bring the Japanese concept of omotenashi, or thoughtful hospitality, into the residential community.
Inspired by traditional Japanese houses, the Guest House features four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a tatami room, living room, dining area, kitchen and garden.
It is available exclusively for rent to The Seasons Residences homeowners and their guests, providing a dedicated space for visiting family and friends.
Federal Land said the facility reflects shared Filipino and Japanese traditions of hospitality and is intended to give guests an opportunity to experience the development's Japanese-inspired lifestyle.
The inauguration of Aki Tower and opening of The Guest House mark another milestone in the development of The Seasons Residences as it welcomes more residents and expands its amenities in Bonifacio Global City.