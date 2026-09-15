The said initiative aims to unite arts and agriculture, with the collaboration between the provincial government, Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice), Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg).

Part of the said activity is the Community-based FutureRice Farm for Increased Adoption of Modern and Climate-resilient Technologies, which aims to establish the use of new and climate-resilient technologies in farming, including the development of agri-tourism in the province.

DA-PhilRice Senior Science Research Specialist Mark Angelo A. Abando conducted an orientation before the Rice Paddy Art Transplanting, explaining the technical processes in forming a rice paddy art, including the use of varieties and various colors of rice seedlings to create a colorful and lifelike image.

Doña Aurora Aragon-Quezon was the subject of the rice paddy art, since the Province of Aurora was named in her memory and as a tribute to her life, her humanitarian legacy, and her deep roots in Baler.

Personnel from the OPAg, Provincial Tourism Office, DA-PhilRice, Philippine Army, local farmer technicians, and the Provincial Agricultural and Fishery Council (PAFC) took part in planting the seeds for the said rice paddy art.