The Province of Aurora will become the canvass for the Rice Paddy Art Transplanting, with Doña Aurora Quezon as the subject in honor of former Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon’s wife, as the province pushes for the modernization of rice farming and promotion of arts and culture.
According to the provincial government, the Rice Paddy Art Transplanting was held at the Aurora Provincial Agricultural Development Training Center (APADTC) at Barangay Calabuanan in Baler, Aurora on 9 September 2026.
The said initiative aims to unite arts and agriculture, with the collaboration between the provincial government, Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice), Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg).
Part of the said activity is the Community-based FutureRice Farm for Increased Adoption of Modern and Climate-resilient Technologies, which aims to establish the use of new and climate-resilient technologies in farming, including the development of agri-tourism in the province.
DA-PhilRice Senior Science Research Specialist Mark Angelo A. Abando conducted an orientation before the Rice Paddy Art Transplanting, explaining the technical processes in forming a rice paddy art, including the use of varieties and various colors of rice seedlings to create a colorful and lifelike image.
Doña Aurora Aragon-Quezon was the subject of the rice paddy art, since the Province of Aurora was named in her memory and as a tribute to her life, her humanitarian legacy, and her deep roots in Baler.
Personnel from the OPAg, Provincial Tourism Office, DA-PhilRice, Philippine Army, local farmer technicians, and the Provincial Agricultural and Fishery Council (PAFC) took part in planting the seeds for the said rice paddy art.