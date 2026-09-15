The project is designed to provide 960 housing units for qualified informal settler families affected by the Supreme Court’s mandamus to clear Manila Bay, as well as those living in danger zones in Valenzuela.

Nine buildings have been completed under Phases 1, 2 and 3, comprising 333 units. The relocation of beneficiaries began in April 2026.

Marcos, accompanied by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, then proceeded to nearby Caloocan City for the awarding of land titles to beneficiaries of the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) implemented through the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC).

At least 110 land titles were awarded to qualified beneficiaries from the Llano Homeowners Association Federation.

The two events highlighted the administration’s efforts to provide secure land tenure and promote homeownership among low-income Filipino families.

“Patunay ang mga activities na eto sa patuloy na pag arangkada ng Expanded 4PH, at alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., mas paiigtingin pa ng DHSUD at aming mga KSAs ang pagsusulong ng programang ito na tumutupad sa maraming pangarap ng pamilyang Pilipino,” Aliling said.

Joining Marcos and Aliling were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, NHA General Manager Joeben Tai and other DHSUD and SHFC officials.