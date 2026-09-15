A candidate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) may face an electoral sabotage case and disqualification from public office over pre-shaded ballots discovered in Basilan, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.
Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body intends to file electoral sabotage charges against the candidate allegedly linked to the pre-shading of ballots found in Maluso, Basilan.
“Ang tinututukan lang namin dito ng maiigi po ay ‘yung kandidato na involved po dito dahil definitely po kaya po ito ginawa meron pong gustong makinabang dito,” Laudiangco said in a radio interview.
He said those found guilty of electoral sabotage could face life imprisonment.
“Apart from filing charges against the candidate, Laudiangco said the Comelec would also seek to disqualify the candidate.
The pre-shaded ballots were discovered Sunday night, 13 September, in Maluso.
Comelec found that ballots intended for 36 of the 68 polling precincts in the municipality had been compromised.
Laudiangco said the 36 affected precincts have 16,563 registered voters.
Under the law, he said, tampering with 10,000 or more ballots may constitute electoral sabotage.
“Ang electoral sabotage po ay basta makialam ka sa 10,000 or more na balota ay ‘yan po ang isasampa naming kaso,” Laudiangco said.
The Comelec has not publicly identified the candidate.