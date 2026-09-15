A candidate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) may face an electoral sabotage case and disqualification from public office over pre-shaded ballots discovered in Basilan, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body intends to file electoral sabotage charges against the candidate allegedly linked to the pre-shading of ballots found in Maluso, Basilan.